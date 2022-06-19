Winston is The Daily Independent's Pet of the Week. The 1-year-old Shorkie "loves his people, his chew toys and the snow," according to owner Jody Miller. Winston's favorite foods are vegetable soup, pizza and spaghetti.
Pet of the Week: Winston
- Staff Report
