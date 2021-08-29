0830petofweek.jpg

The Daily Independent’s Pet of the Week is Willow Jade. The Great Dane was just nine weeks old at the time of this photo. She is now six months old. Willow’s favorite activities are playing with her toys, eating, cuddling everyone and figuring everything out, according to owner Autumn Johnson. “She loves playing with her new brother; also seeing what she can get into next,” Johnson said. Willow Jade was one of dozens of entries in a contest on the newspaper’s Facebook page in May.

 Submitted

