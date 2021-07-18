Pet of the Week: Wednesday

The Daily Independent’s Pet of the Week is Wednesday Layne. She is a 13-year-old Schnauzer who “loves to lay on her couch and watch out the back window because she is the self-proclaimed mayor of South Ashland,” according to owner Tina Wilkes. Wilkes says Wednesday’s favorite foods are “chippies and fries.” Wednesday enjoys long walks close to the cemetery, says Wilkes, “so she can sniff where the deer have been.” She “holds the keys” to her “mommy’s” heart, Wilkes said.