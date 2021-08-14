The Daily Independent’s Pet of the Week is Ursula. She is a 19-year-old Bengal — a “very tiny Bengal,” said owner Brenda Rigsby Kesling. Ursula loves treats and has enjoyed cuddling in her later years, according to Kesling. She wouldn’t let anyone pet her for the first part of her life, said Kesling. “In the last few years, she finally realized it was a good thing,” she wrote on the newspaper’s Facebook page.
featured top story
Pet of the Week: Ursula
