Pet of the Week: Typsi

Typsi is The Daily Independent’s Pet of the Week. The 1-year-old mini German Shepherd/Husky loves being outside and going to the dog park. Her favorite food is grilled chicken. Her favorite activity is playing with her five kitty sisters. According to owner Kenzi Morris, “she’s the sweetest spunky girl who has overcome a lot of obstacles in her short life.”

Morris said Typsi has learned to say “I love you,” which, Morris said, is “the sweetest thing ever.”

Typsi is one of hundreds of pets submitted into the newspaper’s Pet of the Week/Paws Applause contest on Facebook.