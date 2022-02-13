Pet of the Week: Tuff

Tuff is now a 1-year-old Australian Shepherd. This photo was taken when he was just three months old (submitted by owner Morgan Opell). Tuff is “wild as a buck,” Opell said. “He likes to run and play with our other dog and loves treats.” Tuff was one of hundreds of pets submitted over the course of the last several contests conducted by the newspaper.

Tuff is now a 1-year-old Australian Shepherd. This photo was taken when he was just three months old (submitted by owner Morgan Opell). Tuff is “wild as a buck,” Opell said. “He likes to run and play with our other dog and loves treats.” Tuff was one of hundreds of pets submitted over the course of the last several contests conducted by the newspaper.

Tags

Trending Video