Pet of the Week: Tucker

Tucker is The Daily Independent‘s Pet of the Week. The 1-year-old silver lab lives in Bellefonte. He loves treats, walks, rides, unmaking the bed after his mom makes it and watching his boy, Trent, play baseball for the Russell Red Devils. If owner Sherri Tice could imagine what Tucker might say, it would be something like this: “I’ve never met a stick I didn’t like! My family sure is lucky to have me around.” Tucker is one of hundreds of entries into the newspaper’s Pet of the Week/Paws Applause contest on Facebook.