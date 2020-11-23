Pet of the Week: Toto

The Daily Independent’s Pet of the Week is Toto. Toto is a 1-year-old Lhasa Apso who dressed as Charlie Brown for Halloween three weeks ago. Owner Annessia Lindsey shared Toto’s photo on the newspaper’s Facebook page.

 Submitted photo

