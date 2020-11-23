Pet of the Week: Toto

The Daily Independent’s Pet of the Week is Toto. Toto is a 1-year-old Lhasa Apso who dressed as Charlie Brown for Halloween three weeks ago. Owner Annessia Lindsey shared Toto’s photo on the newspaper’s Facebook page.
Willina (Wilma) Mayberry Price, 96, born November 7, 1924, passed away on November 20, 2020, at Hazard ARH Regional Hospital. Wilma was a Christian of Baptist faith who attended Community Tabernacle in Coal Grove, Ohio. She graduated from Dawson Bryant High School. Wilma had several jobs thr…
