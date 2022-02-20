Pet of the Week: Theo

Theo is The Daily Independent’s Pet of the Week. The 3-year-old Golden Retriever was caught in action as he played in the snow a few weeks ago. “He’s so happy, he can’t wipe that smile off his face,” said owner Velvet Brown-Price. Theo is from Ashland.

Theo is The Daily Independent’s Pet of the Week. The 3-year-old Golden Retriever was caught in action as he played in the snow a few weeks ago. “He’s so happy, he can’t wipe that smile off his face,” said owner Velvet Brown-Price. Theo is from Ashland.

Trending Video