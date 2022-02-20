Theo is The Daily Independent’s Pet of the Week. The 3-year-old Golden Retriever was caught in action as he played in the snow a few weeks ago. “He’s so happy, he can’t wipe that smile off his face,” said owner Velvet Brown-Price. Theo is from Ashland.
featured top story
Pet of the Week: Theo
- Staff report
-
-
- Comments
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Tammy Sue Sparks, 58, of Ashland, wife of James Sparks, died Friday at KDMC. Memorial services, Tuesday, February 22, at 2:00PM at PRESTON FAMILY FUNERAL HOME.
Donald Copley, 86, of Catlettsburg, passed away Thursday evening, February 17, 2022 at Carter Nursing & Rehab in Grayson. Don was born April 10, 1935 in Toler, KY, a son of the late George and Ocie Walker Copley. In addition to his parents, his wife Arminta Trimble McIntyre Copley and br…
Articles
- Two die in crash on Ky. 168
- Something to cheer about: Greenup County cheerleaders bring home World title
- Building to tune of $20,000: Coal Grove teacher makes guitar to raise money for Shriner’s
- Bigger footprint for Pastry Princess: Bakery business to expand in Russell
- Suspects in police chases indicted
- Russell man indicted on sexual abuse charges
- UPDATE: Authorities capture stabbing suspect
- Rock Star: Stone building on strong foundation, leaving own legacy for Comets
- Eagles grappling with greatness: Johnson Central takes home 14th consecutive region title
- Raceland drops mask mandate: Greenup districts could follow
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.