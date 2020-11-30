Stormi

The Daily Independent’s Pet of the Week is Stormi Belle, an eight-month-old Silver Lab. She is full of energy, according to owner Kristy Noble Gross, and “loves to give licks to everyone she knows.” The newspaper randomly selected Stormi from a large selection of submissions on its Facebook page on Sunday.

 Submitted

The Daily Independent’s Pet of the Week is Stormi Belle, an eight-month-old Silver Lab. She is full of energy, according to owner Kristy Noble Gross, and “loves to give licks to everyone she knows.” The newspaper randomly selected Stormi from a large selection of submissions on its Facebook page on Sunday.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you