The Daily Independent’s Pet of the Week is Stormi Belle, an eight-month-old Silver Lab. She is full of energy, according to owner Kristy Noble Gross, and “loves to give licks to everyone she knows.” The newspaper randomly selected Stormi from a large selection of submissions on its Facebook page on Sunday.
