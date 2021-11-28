Squirrel is The Daily Independent’s Pet of the Week. Squirrel loves to nap, chase flies and eat, according to owner Amy Mullins Snead. Squirrel is about eight months old and weighs about 5 pounds. Squirrel has a loud purr and squeaks instead of meows. Squirrel is one of hundreds of entries into the newspaper’s Pet of the Week/Paws Applause contest conducted on Facebook in September.