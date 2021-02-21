Scarlett is The Daily Independent’s Pet of the Week. She is an 8-month-old hedgehog who comes to work with her owner, Melissa Barker, at Tri-State Counseling and Psychotherapy every day. “She is a great co-therapist!” Barker said. Scarlett was one of hundreds of submissions into The Daily Independent’s Pet of the Week contest conducted on Facebook this month.
Pet of the Week: Scarlett
Staff report
