The Daily Independent’s Pet of the Week is Samson. Samson is a “pound puppy,” according to owner Kimberly Romans Fikes, so she doesn’t know much about his breed. The owners got Samson at 10 weeks old from the animal shelter. He’s now 7 years old. According to Fikes, Samson loves his toys, “especially playing tug of war with his rope.” On the newspaper’s Facebook page, Samson is “part of our family and we adore him.”
Pet of the Week: Samson
- Staff report
