Pet of the Week: Sammy

The Daily Independent’s Pet of the Week is Sammy. Sammy is a 3-month-old dapple miniature dachshund who loves playing with toys, eating peanut butter treats and “always being my shadow,” said owner Chloe Hymer. Sammy was one of about 100 entries into the newspaper’s latest “Pet of the Week” contest on Facebook.

 Submitted

