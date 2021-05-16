The Daily Independent’s Pet of the Week is Sammy. Sammy is a 3-month-old dapple miniature dachshund who loves playing with toys, eating peanut butter treats and “always being my shadow,” said owner Chloe Hymer. Sammy was one of about 100 entries into the newspaper’s latest “Pet of the Week” contest on Facebook.
Pet of the Week: Sammy
