Sadie is a 7-year-old Staffordshire Terrier. According to owner Jeremiah Sprague, “all of our friends and neighbors say she is the most well-behaved dog they have met.” Sadie is a “daddy’s girl,” said Sprague, but “loves her brothers (Sprague’s three sons) and mommy unconditionally.” The Spragues got Sadie about four years ago. “She is the best thing that has happened to our family,” he said.
Pet of the Week: Sadie
- Staff
