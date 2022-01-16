Roman is The Daily Independent’s Pet of the Week. The 1-year-old Boxer-German Shepherd mix loves his chewy toys, bones and “he’s a licker,” according to owner Randy Helton. “He also sprints like a Greyhound,” Helton said. Roman is one of hundreds of entries into the newspaper’s Pet of the Week/Paws Applause contest conducted this past fall.
featured top story
Pet of the Week: Roman
- Staff
-
-
- Comments
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Articles
- Sheriff hopeful looks to shake legal past
- The Mill to Murphy in March
- Boyd goes NTI, Fairview closes temporarily
- Next step for possible SportsPlex: Fiscal Court assesses feasibility study, moves to start bidding
- Skeletal remains found in Westwood
- UPDATE: Grayson fire kills one, displaces 3
- Lewis lamp yields Gen(i)e: Lions pick Peterson
- 'Grow your own' education
- Carter discusses becoming one
- Judge: Trial to proceed in Boyd
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.