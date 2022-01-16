Pet of the Week: Roman

Roman is The Daily Independent’s Pet of the Week. The 1-year-old Boxer-German Shepherd mix loves his chewy toys, bones and “he’s a licker,” according to owner Randy Helton. “He also sprints like a Greyhound,” Helton said. Roman is one of hundreds of entries into the newspaper’s Pet of the Week/Paws Applause contest conducted this past fall.

