The Daily Independent’s Pet of the Week is Ringo. The 2-year-old “takes social distancing very serious 24/7 even before it was mandated,” according to owner Whitney Stevens. Stevens said Ringo likes to watch Disney’s animated “Robin Hood” and “chatter out the window at the other tenants that are outside.” Stevens got Ringo from AARF more than a year ago. Ringo was selected from the submissions entered on the newspaper’s Facebook page back in March.