Remi, The Daily Independent’s Pet of the Week, is a 10-month-old Goldendoodle. The girl is always happy and loves everybody, according to owner Ashlee Hedrick Childers in a Facebook post. “Her cat brothers are her favorite and even with a whole basket full of toys, her favorite thing is a stick,” Childers said. “This sweet girl will brighten everyone’s day.”
Pet of the week: Remi
- Staff report
