The Daily Independent’s Pet of the Week is Reese. Reese is a female long-haired chocolate Dachshund. According to owner Tammy Jo, she wakes up to the word “rabbit” because that’s what she looks like when she runs — all four paws are in sync. Reese “loves her blankie you see under her to the point that she clinches it,” Tammy Jo said. According to her owner, Reese loves fluffy pillows and will steal them while you’re sleeping on them.

Reese was an entry into the newspaper’s Facebook contest in March