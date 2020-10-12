Pet of Week: Quinn

The Daily Independent’s Pet of the Week is Quinn. Quinn is a 4-year-old Beagle mix, according to Taylor Brown. Brown said Quinn’s favorite pastimes are “cuddling my mommies, napping, dipping my feet in the pool during the summer and getting dirty.” Quinn was a submission into the newspaper’s contest back in March.

