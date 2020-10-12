The Daily Independent’s Pet of the Week is Quinn. Quinn is a 4-year-old Beagle mix, according to Taylor Brown. Brown said Quinn’s favorite pastimes are “cuddling my mommies, napping, dipping my feet in the pool during the summer and getting dirty.” Quinn was a submission into the newspaper’s contest back in March.
William Edward "Bill" Howland, 86, of Greenup County, died, October 8, 2020. Born December 12, 1933. Funeral 1 p.m. Monday, at Wright's Funeral Home. Burial, Liberty Cemetery. Visitation 11 a.m. at funeral home. Condolences, wrightsfuneralhome.com
Dr. Richard T. Carter 92, of Ashland, Ky., died Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center from complications from a fall. Dr. Carter was born April 30,1928, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of the late William P. and Gladys Trevillian Carter. He was a retired Podiatrist and a…
