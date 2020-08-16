Pet of the Week: Puppup

The Daily Independent’s Pet of the Week is Puppup. For weighing just 5 pounds, the Porkie (Pomeranian/Yorkshire terrier mix) “has a huge personality,” according to owner Mary Hay. “He demands attention at all times and is very vocal in letting you know when he isn’t receiving enough,” Hay said. Puppup was one of hundreds of entries submitted into the newspaper’s Facebook contest back in March.
Charles (Fred) Hale, 83, of South Point, Ohio went to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, August 14, 2020. Funeral services are 12 p.m. Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 South 7th Street Ironton, Ohio 45638 with Rev. Brian Petty and Rev. Jerry Moore officiating. Bur…
Melvin Eugene Crum, 86, of Wurtland, Ky., died Friday, August 1, 2020, at his home. Arrangements are pending at Bailey Family Funeral Home.
Iris Hall passed away on August 15. Graveside services will be Monday, August 17, at 11:30 a.m. at Bellefonte Memorial Gardens with Rev. Lyle Hamilton officiating. Face masks are required.
