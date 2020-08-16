Pet of the Week: Puppup

The Daily Independent’s Pet of the Week is Puppup. For weighing just 5 pounds, the Porkie (Pomeranian/Yorkshire terrier mix) “has a huge personality,” according to owner Mary Hay. “He demands attention at all times and is very vocal in letting you know when he isn’t receiving enough,” Hay said. Puppup was one of hundreds of entries submitted into the newspaper’s Facebook contest back in March.

The Daily Independent’s Pet of the Week is Puppup. For weighing just 5 pounds, the Porkie (Pomeranian/Yorkshire terrier mix) “has a huge personality,” according to owner Mary Hay. “He demands attention at all times and is very vocal in letting you know when he isn’t receiving enough,” Hay said. Puppup was one of hundreds of entries submitted into the newspaper’s Facebook contest back in March.

Tags

Recommended for you