Pet of the Week: Pumpkin

Pumpkin is a rescue from the Carter County Shelter who will turn 3 on Halloween (this Sunday, Oct. 31). Owner Sidonna Lambert has had her for 2 1/2 years. She’s named Pumpkin for her birthday and her color. According to Lambert, Pumpkin loves her stuffed toys and loves to snuggle. “Her loyalty is unmatched and she loves her whole family (even our cat Gizmo),” Lambert said. Pumpkin was one of hundreds of entries into the newspaper’s Sept. 16 contest on Facebook.