Pet of the Week: Posie

The Daily Independent’s Pet of the Week is Posie. She’s a 1-year-old Husky mix who loves to run, hide all her toys and treats, and howl, according to owner Brooke Porter. “She is a social butterfly and loves every animal she meets,” Porter said of Posie. Posie was one of hundreds of entries into the newspaper’s Pet of the Week/Paws Applause contest on Facebook back in September.