Poppy is The Daily Independent’s Pet of the Week. Poppy is a 6-month-old Pit Bull who is “very spunky,” according to owner Tiffany Butler-White. “She loves to dig holes in the yard, she loves to eat, and she thinks that belly rubs are the greatest thing since sliced bread,” Butler-White said. Poppy was one of hundreds of entries into the newspaper’s Facebook contest in September. SUBMITTED PHOTO