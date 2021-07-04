The Daily Independent’s Pet of the Week is Phoenix. Phoenix is a 2-year-old Yorkie who loves to play with his squeaky toys, taking naps and walking around the neighborhood, according to owner Andrea Bowen. “He also loves to cuddle with Mommy,” she said. Bowen said Phoenix is “the sweetest dog ever.” Phoenix was one of dozens of entries into the newspaper’s contest on Facebook in May.
Pet of the Week: Phoenix
- Staff report
Dennie Osborne, 61, of Ashland, died Tuesday morning, June 29th, at his home. A memorial service will be held Monday, July 5th, at 11:00AM at PRESTON FAMILY FUNERAL HOME.
