Pet of the Week: Phoenix

The Daily Independent’s Pet of the Week is Phoenix. Phoenix is a 2-year-old Yorkie who loves to play with his squeaky toys, taking naps and walking around the neighborhood, according to owner Andrea Bowen. “He also loves to cuddle with Mommy,” she said. Bowen said Phoenix is “the sweetest dog ever.” Phoenix was one of dozens of entries into the newspaper’s contest on Facebook in May.

