Pet of the Week: Penny

Penny is The Daily Independent’s Pet of the Week. The Siamese loves to have her belly scratched, according to owner Gabby Downing. She also loves to roll around in catnip. Penny is “super shy” at first, Downing said, “but once she warms up to you, she will absolutely steal your heart.” Penny is one of hundreds of entries into the newspaper’s Paws Applause/Pet of the Week contest on Facebook.