Penny is The Daily Independent’s Pet of the Week. The Siamese loves to have her belly scratched, according to owner Gabby Downing. She also loves to roll around in catnip. Penny is “super shy” at first, Downing said, “but once she warms up to you, she will absolutely steal your heart.” Penny is one of hundreds of entries into the newspaper’s Paws Applause/Pet of the Week contest on Facebook.
featured top story
Pet of the Week: Penny
- Staff
-
-
- Comments
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Barbara Ann Shingleton Riddle, of Huntington, W.Va. passed away Friday, April 8, 2022. Funeral service will be conducted 1:00 PM Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at the Fifth Avenue Baptist Church of which she was a member. Interment will follow in Dock's Creek Cemetery. Barbara was born January 16, …
Articles
- Williams retires from Bath County: Wildcats coach feels it's the right time after record-breaking season
- MARK MAYNARD: Lights, new turf next for Putnam
- Mourning, honoring fallen Marine Moore (with video)
- ‘God-given mission’: Smith, Henry to create Black history museum
- Cole, Lions roar past Raceland: Lewis County pitcher records career-high 18 strikeouts
- Anti-police blogger raising cain in Ironton: DeCastro claims ‘corruption’ among area authorities
- Drug, court charges frequent local weekend jail bookings
- Ailster to become McKell Middle principal
- Preparing for the Primary: May election carries key impact in several races
- Time Warp smash hit in town
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.