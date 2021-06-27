Pet of the Week: Penny

Penny is The Daily Independent’s Pet of the Week. She is a 3-year-old Chihuahua mix who was rescued from a local animal shelter. According to owner Betty Woods, of Worthington, Penny is a “very lovable and funny girl” who “loves her toys and to run in the yard.” Woods also said Penny “loves any treats that she can talk you out of with her big, sad eyes.”

Penny is The Daily Independent’s Pet of the Week. She is a 3-year-old Chihuahua mix who was rescued from a local animal shelter. According to owner Betty Woods, of Worthington, Penny is a “very lovable and funny girl” who “loves her toys and to run in the yard.” Woods also said Penny “loves any treats that she can talk you out of with her big, sad eyes.”

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you