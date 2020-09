The Daily Independent’s Pet of the Week is Pearl, aka “Jam.” Pearl is a 2-year-old Golden Retriever and is “more human than canine,” according to owner Jessie Cook.

“She greets you, without fail, with a gift,” Cook wrote. “She is most proud of her siblings J.D. Cook and Jenna Cook and her favorite soccer players, the Ashland LadyCats.”

Cook submitted Pearl into the newspaper’s “Pet of the Week” contest back in March.