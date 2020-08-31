Pet of the Week: Panda

The Daily Independent’s Pet of the Week is Panda. A 5-year-old Shih Tzu, Panda loves to play ball, cuddle on the couch “with my people” and being packed around the house, according to owner Hope Crooks. Crooks entered Panda into the newspaper’s Facebook contest back in March.

SUBMITTED PHOTO

