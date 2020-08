The Daily Independent’s Pet of the Week is Ozzy Pawsborne, Prince of Barkness. Ozzy is a 2-year-old rescue from the Lawrence County Animal Shelter, according to owner Rebecca Britt Jackson. He is part Corgi/part Lab — a Corgidor, for short.

He is the “sweetest dog on earth, protective and loving towards his family,” Jackson said. She said her daughter gave him the clever name.

Ozzy was an entry into the newspaper’s Facebook contest back in March.