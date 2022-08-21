Pet of the Week: Murphy

The Daily Independent’s Pet of the Week is Murphy. The 7-month-old Golden Retriever’s favorite food is brown rice with beef broth and scrambled eggs topped with a little pumpkin puree, according to owner Shana Lewis. Murphy loves going places with her mom and sisters, “and letting anyone and everyone stop to pet her to make their day,” Lewis said.

 Submitted Photo

