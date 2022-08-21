The Daily Independent’s Pet of the Week is Murphy. The 7-month-old Golden Retriever’s favorite food is brown rice with beef broth and scrambled eggs topped with a little pumpkin puree, according to owner Shana Lewis. Murphy loves going places with her mom and sisters, “and letting anyone and everyone stop to pet her to make their day,” Lewis said.
Pet of the Week: Murphy
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Adios, amigos: Beloved Mexican restaurant closes
- Local musician pleads guilty to sexual assault
- Man convicted in child rape case
- Sodomy trial under way in Boyd
- Carter man accused of sex crimes against juvenile, dog
- Greenup off and running: Musketeers hold off Panthers charge
- Hot Reads: Rams' new home turf worth the wait
- Point taken: Lions close out win with strong second half
- Boyd jailer death settlement heir arrested, again
- Suttles, Fraley set up for success: New district rivals contribute to counterpart's careers
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.