The Daily Independent’s Pet of the Week is Monty. The 1-year-old loves the dog park and eating everything in the world, according to owner Josh Blanton. Monty is a bit of a traveler, too. He’s already visited 27 states. Monty “is a very friendly boy who loves to swim,” Blanton said.
Pet of the Week: Monty
- Staff report
Jane Copley, 58, of Ashland, passed away Saturday, September 18, 2021. Funeral at 1:00 PM, Tuesday, September 21, 2021, Neal Funeral Home, 2409 Center Street, Catlettsburg. Visitation begins at 11:00 AM. Burial at Buchanan Chapel Cemetery.
