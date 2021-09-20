Pet of the Week: Monty

The Daily Independent’s Pet of the Week is Monty. The 1-year-old loves the dog park and eating everything in the world, according to owner Josh Blanton. Monty is a bit of a traveler, too. He’s already visited 27 states. Monty “is a very friendly boy who loves to swim,” Blanton said.

