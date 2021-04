The Daily Independent’s Pet of the Week is Millie. A Great Pyrenees puppy, she is now six months old. Millie loves to play with her 2- and 3-year-old “siblings,” loves to cuddle and loves treats, according to owner Paige Raechelle Clifton. Clifton said Millie also loves giving unexpected kisses.

Millie was one of hundreds of entries into the newspaper’s Facebook Pet of the Week contest in February.