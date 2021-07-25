Pet of the Week: Max

Max is The Daily Independent’s Pet of the Week. The 10-year-old Sheltie “loves playing with his stuffed toys and car rides,” according to owner Nancy Ruggles-White. He also loves evening walks to see his mamaw, Ruggles-White said. Max is one of dozens of entries into the newspaper’s Pet of the Week contest on Facebook conducted in May.

