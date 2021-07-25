Max is The Daily Independent’s Pet of the Week. The 10-year-old Sheltie “loves playing with his stuffed toys and car rides,” according to owner Nancy Ruggles-White. He also loves evening walks to see his mamaw, Ruggles-White said. Max is one of dozens of entries into the newspaper’s Pet of the Week contest on Facebook conducted in May.
featured top story
Pet of the Week: Max
- Staff report
-
-
- Comments
Articles
- Five people swept up in drug operation
- Supt. re-resigns, retires from Carter
- UPDATE: No charges in Blazer's shooting
- Planning Commission votes on amendments: Church members voice opposition
- Man found not guilty of murder
- 2018 murder trial under way
- 2021 All-Area baseball: Rams display championship form: Mills, Blevins earn All-Area honors
- Pruitt appointed County Administrator
- Emotions run high on Day 2: Trial involves son accused of killing mother
- 2021 All-Area girls track and field: Thornburg, Kittens on track
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.