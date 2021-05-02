Pet of the Week: Mavis

Mavis is The Daily Independent’s Pet of the Week. The 5-year-old is a Chihuahua and Havenese mix, according to owner Cheri Blevins. “She loves care rides and going to visit my daughter Cera,” Blevins posted on Facebook. Mavis has many health issues, so Blevins makes sure she receives good care. “She loves her Momma and puts up with Daddy,” Blevins wrote. Mavis was adopted from AARF five years ago.

Mavis was one of dozens of entries in the newspaper’s most recent contest conducted on its Facebook page.