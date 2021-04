The Daily Independent’s Pet of the Week is Maggie. The 4-year-old Yorkshire terrier is “the queen of our house and very protective of her people,” according to owner Summer Nichols. Maggie is both bossy and needy, she said. “She’s not a pet, she’s family,” Nichols posted on Facebook. “Don’t know what we would do without this girl.”

Maggie was one of hundreds of entries into the newspaper’s Pet of the Week contest conducted back in February.