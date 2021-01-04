Pet of the Week: Mack

The Daily Independent’s Pet of the Week is Mack. Mack is a 2-year-old Boxer/Pit Bull mix. Owner Morgan Opell adopted Mack from an animal shelter in Morehead last year. Mack has food allergies, according to Opell, but he “loves his special treats and he likes to snuggle.” He thinks he is a lap dog, she said. Mack was one of more than 100 entries into the newspaper’s contest on Facebook.