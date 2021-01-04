Pet of the Week: Mack

The Daily Independent’s Pet of the Week is Mack. Mack is a 2-year-old Boxer/Pit Bull mix. Owner Morgan Opell adopted Mack from an animal shelter in Morehead last year. Mack has food allergies, according to Opell, but he “loves his special treats and he likes to snuggle.” He thinks he is a lap dog, she said. Mack was one of more than 100 entries into the newspaper’s contest on Facebook.
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Dorothy Williams Sparks, age 88, of Mazie, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, December 29, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family. Dorothy was born November 24, 1932, at Roscoe, Kentucky, to the late Dewey and Nancy Lewis Williams. She was a postmaster at Mazie, Kentucky, for 31 years. She w…
Articles
- Whoa, baby! Slones welcome fourth child in dramatic way
- Police: Father admits to abusing 2-month-old
- Russ to the rescue: Ashland man one of many Christmas Eve heroes
- Bellefonte man makes waves as Cousin Eddie
- Shoplifter can’t escape on two wheels
- Doctors: Give vaccine a shot
- Happy holiday stress relievers: Local instructor offers ideas to cope
- FCI COVID-positive death toll hits 6
- Boyd County turns focus to 2021 — Chaney: 'The possibilities are endless'
- Records: Child porn suspect made bestiality videos
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.