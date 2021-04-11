Luna is The Daily Independent’s Pet of the Week. Luna is a 3-year-old Labrador mix. She was left in the streets of Huntington at three months old, according to owner Chasity Dixon. “We have had her since then, and she truly is a huge part of our family,” Dixon wrote on Facebook. Luna was one of hundreds of entries into the newspaper’s Pet of the Week contest in February.
Pet of the Week: Luna
