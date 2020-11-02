Pet of the Week: Lucy

The Daily Independent’s Pet of the Week is Lucy. Lucy dressed in costume as a banana split for Halloween. She is a 1-year-old Lab mix, according to owner Nicole Kelley. Lucy was an entry into the newspaper’s Facebook pet costume contest
George Waggoner, 68, of Grayson, died October 30. Funeral Thursday, 12 p.m., Sparks Funeral Home. Burial at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Northeast. Visitation Thursday, 10 a.m. until service at funeral home. Face coverings and social distancing observed.
Katsuko SanAgustin of Olive Hill, died Wednesday, October 28, at her residence. Funeral Wednesday, 12 p.m. at Sparks Funeral Home. Burial Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Northeast. Face coverings required, and social distancing will be observed. Condolences, sparksfh.com.
