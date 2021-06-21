Pet of the Week: Loretta Lynn

Loretta Lynn Gilbert is The Daily Independent’s Pet of the Week. She is a 7-year-old Lab mix whose favorite activities are napping, eating, cuddling with her dad and exploring the outdoors, according to her owner. Loretta likes to chase squirrels, too. According to her owner, when her dad is at work, she thinks her job is “to protect mom from all the scary things and warn her of danger with barking.”

