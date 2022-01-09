Lola is The Daily Independent’s Pet of the Week. She is a Dapple Miniature Dachshund who turned 1 on Oct. 6, 2021. Lola loves the water — pool, hot tub, baths, etc., She is “super friendly and loves to play rough,” according to owner Christina Scaggs. Lola is just 6 pounds, but doesn’t act like it. She was one of hundreds of submissions into the newspaper’s Pet of the Week/Paws Applause contest.
Pet of the Week: Lola
Myrtle Faye Kitchen, 84 of Grayson, January 7, 2022. Funeral Services will be January 12, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at the Sparks Funeral Home in Grayson. Burial ECCMG. Visitation,Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 6:00 - 8:00.
