Pet of the Week: Lola

Lola is The Daily Independent’s Pet of the Week. She is a Dapple Miniature Dachshund who turned 1 on Oct. 6, 2021. Lola loves the water — pool, hot tub, baths, etc., She is “super friendly and loves to play rough,” according to owner Christina Scaggs. Lola is just 6 pounds, but doesn’t act like it. She was one of hundreds of submissions into the newspaper’s Pet of the Week/Paws Applause contest.