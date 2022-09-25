Pet of the Week: Leopold

Leopold is The Daily Independent's Pet of the Week. Owner Cheryl Spriggs wrote the following:

"There was a line of cages with kitties inside at the pet adoption but only one kitty was sticking his paws out of the cage trying to play. I was with my daughter Barclay and we were captivated by his personality.

As you know, kitties pick their owner, so Leopold has truly belonged to Barclay since we brought him home. Leo is a true sophisticate and is always dressed in his tuxedo; we think he needs a monocle and a glass of catnip in his photo."