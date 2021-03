Leo is The Daily Independent’s Pet of the Week. The 1-year-old is a flame-point Siamese, according to owner Gabby Downing. Leo loves nap time. “He is the sweetest, most playful, energetic cat I’ve ever met,” Downing wrote on Facebook. “And he thinks he is the boss of the house.”

Downing entered Leo into the newspaper’s Pet of the Week contest on Facebook in February.