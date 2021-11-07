Kitty is The Daily Independent’s Pet of the Week. The 3-year-old is “very lovable and playful,” according to owner Cassidy Clarke. She enjoys playing with hair ties and her favorite snack is Chick-fil-A nuggets, Clarke said. Kitty is one of hundreds of entries into the newspaper’s Pet of the Week/Paws Applause contest conducted in September.
featured top story
Pet of the Week: Kitty
- Staff
-
-
- Comments
Articles
- Coroner: Homicide investigation in Flatwoods
- Feds: Ashland man drug kingpin
- KSP investigating officer-involved shooting, man charged with attempted murder of LEO
- INSIGHT 2021 — Henry Culvyhouse: To Martin County, with love
- Five bids opened in GB Johnson building demo
- INSIGHT 2021: A center of industry in Rush
- Fight against blight: City of Ashland ‘taking back our neighborhoods’
- INSIGHT 2021 — Fallsburg: The Falls of Dreams
- Armstrong steps away as Eagles boss
- INSIGHT 2021 — Grahn: School turned nonprofit keeps community close
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.