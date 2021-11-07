Pet of the Week: Kitty

Kitty is The Daily Independent’s Pet of the Week. The 3-year-old is “very lovable and playful,” according to owner Cassidy Clarke. She enjoys playing with hair ties and her favorite snack is Chick-fil-A nuggets, Clarke said. Kitty is one of hundreds of entries into the newspaper’s Pet of the Week/Paws Applause contest conducted in September.

Kitty is The Daily Independent’s Pet of the Week. The 3-year-old is “very lovable and playful,” according to owner Cassidy Clarke. She enjoys playing with hair ties and her favorite snack is Chick-fil-A nuggets, Clarke said. Kitty is one of hundreds of entries into the newspaper’s Pet of the Week/Paws Applause contest conducted in September.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you