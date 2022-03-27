The Daily Independent’s Pet of the Week is Kanza. The 4-year-old Catahoula mix is missing a leg from a car accident from when she was a puppy, according to owner Maria Montes. Her favorite food is chicken. She loves playing with all her toys and napping. She doesn’t allow the fact that she only has three legs slow her down. “Kanza is just as fast as her four-legged friends,” Montes said.
Pet of the Week: Kanza
