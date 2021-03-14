The Daily Independent’s Pet of the Week is Kallie. The 1-year-old “marches to the beat of her own drum,” according to owner Kelly Murray-Wells. Kallie loves her Temptation Treats. She’s “brought a lot of sass to our house,” according to Murray-Wells. Kallie was one of more than 400 entries into the newspaper’s Pet of the Week contest on Facebook.
Pet of the Week: Kallie
