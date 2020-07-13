Pet of the Week: Junie

The Daily Independent's Pet of the Week is Junie. Junie is a Beagle who is just about to turn 2. Junie loves to cuddle and play, according to owner Shelly Gibson. Junie gets excited upon hearing the word "walk" because the Beagle also loves to run and smell things. Junie also loves sleeping under the covers with "mom," Gibson said in a Facebook contest entry in March.
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Josiah Reid Doyle of Ironton, Ohio, went to be in the arms of Jesus on July 8, 2020, at Cincinnati Children's Hospital, Cincinnati, Ohio. He was born at Good Samaritan Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio, on June 26, 2020, to Brandon and Emily (Jenkins) Doyle of Ironton, Ohio. Sweet and perfect bab…
Carol Sue Hieneman, 83, formerly of Greenup, Kentucky, passed away on July 9, 2020, from Alzheimer's disease. She was born to the late James and Minnie Sue Carlon on June 5, 1937, in Ashland, Ky. Carol Sue graduated from Holy Family High School in Ashland in 1955. She was a retired employee …
Harry Lee Schaeffer, 55, of Ashland, peacefully passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020, at his residence. Harry was born August 30, 1964, in Hazard, Ky., a son of the late Harry Mac and Elizabeth Anita Sizemore Schaeffer. In addition to his parents, Harry was also preceded in death by his brothe…
Shirley Miles, 79, Catlettsburg, died Friday. Born October 26, 1940. Husband James Miles survives. Funeral 1pm,Tuesday, July 14, 2020, Neal Funeral Home, Catlettsburg, Ky. Burial Golden Oaks Cemetery. Visitation 11am to 1pm Monday, Funeral Home.
Articles
- ‘Nothing evil about it’ Local store owner two decades into practicing witchcraft
- Body found near Catlettsburg
- Virtual learning option in works in Greenup
- Callihan named TDI’s general manager
- Five former Carter inmates have COVID: Women are part of state group removed from jail
- Manslaughter charge after ATV crash
- Christian style: Ashland graduate has clothing website
- ‘For drugs and money’: Nine-person sex trafficking ring charged
- UPDATE: Structure fire in Flatwoods; no injuries
- Woman fires gun in Ashland home
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.