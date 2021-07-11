Pet of the Week: Jazzy

Jazzy, a 3-year-old English Mastiff, is The Daily Independent’s Pet of the Week. Jazzy, a 177-pounder, is at her happiest when she is sleeping over the AC vent, according to owner Mark Stephens. Jazzy was one of dozens of entries into the newspaper’s contest on Facebook.

 Submitted photo

