Jazzy, a 3-year-old English Mastiff, is The Daily Independent’s Pet of the Week. Jazzy, a 177-pounder, is at her happiest when she is sleeping over the AC vent, according to owner Mark Stephens. Jazzy was one of dozens of entries into the newspaper’s contest on Facebook.
featured top story
Pet of the Week: Jazzy
- Staff
-
-
- Comments
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Howard Burke Jr., 81, of South Shore, Ky., passed away Wednesday, July 7th at The Concord Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Wheelersburg, Ohio. Funeral services will be conducted 12pm Monday, July 12th, at The Morton-Hunt Family Funeral Home in South Shore, Ky. Burial will be in The Kentu…
Herman Fred Manning 91 of Westwood, passed peacefully at his home. Herman was born June 09, 1930, in Ezel, Kentucky to the late Murden and Manda Salyer Manning. In addition to his parents, he was preceded by his loving wife Marcella Imo Roberson Manning; a granddaughter Marci Manning; three …
Articles
- Search on for Ashland woman
- Owner pursues, stops motorcycle theft
- Unveiling history: Old Grande/Alfon Theatre undergoing facade change
- 15 indicted in Boyd County
- Jails busy booking over holiday weekend
- Boyd County wins state championship: Cal Ripken 8U softball team outscores opponents, 94-12, in six tournament games
- Money Ball: Grayson-hosted LL State Tournament an economic driver
- KSP investigating Lawrence Co. murder
- 12 new cases in Boyd
- Carter COVID surge connected to camp
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.