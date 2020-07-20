Pet of the Week: Jax

The Daily Independent’s Pet of the Week is Jax. The 11-month-old, submitted into the newspaper’s Facebook contest back in March, was rescued from a house fire and now has his forever home, according to owner Charlotte Gullett. “He is a Texas heeler with some extras added in,” she noted.

Jax is “very happy and is like a bull in a china shop because he runs into everything,” Gullett said. She said he loves to play ball and tug, and “he’s never met a stranger.”

Added Gullett: “Also, the one ear is always the one that stands up.”