Izzy is The Daily Independent’s Pet of the Week. The 1-year-old tabby mix. According to owner Larae Stewart, Izzy is feisty, independent and a princess. “She enjoys chewing on everything, napping and playing,” Stewart said on the newspaper’s Facebook page.
Pet of the Week: Izzy
